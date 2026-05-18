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Throwing non-veg food waste in Ganga could hurt religious sentiments: Allahabad HC on iftar party row

Five persons accused of throwing leftovers into the river in Varanasi granted bail.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 04:42 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 04:42 IST
India NewsGangaVaranasiAllahabad High CourtIftar partyUttra Pradesh

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