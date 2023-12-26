Tigress strays into UP village, draws huge crowd of onlookers before being rescued

Speaking to PTI, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said, "We have rescued the tigress that was spotted in Athkona village. It is under observation by veterinary doctors in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. It is a young female and is approximately 2-3 years old."

He added that the tiger was spotted in the village between 3 am to 4 am, when information about it was sent to the department.