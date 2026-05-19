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Tough times ahead; youth, small traders to be worst hit: Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi also accused the prime minister of not following his own call for austerity.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRaebareliUttra Pradesh

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