Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Trainee aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh; woman pilot injured

During the descent, it struck a high-tension electricity line, snapping the wire and causing extensive damage to the aircraft.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPlane Crashpilot

Follow us on :

Follow Us