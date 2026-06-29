Trainee aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh; woman pilot injured

<p>Kasganj (UP): A woman pilot was injured on Monday after a two-seater trainee <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plane-crash">aircraft crashed</a> into a field here, police said.</p>.<p>The aircraft, which had taken off from Aligarh airport on a training sortie, crashed near the police lines in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Kasganj </a>district headquarters area, damaging a high-tension power line before hitting the ground, they said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the aircraft was flying over the area when it suddenly began losing altitude and crashed into a nearby field.</p>.Plane crash in eastern France kills 11.<p>During the descent, it struck a high-tension electricity line, snapping the wire and causing extensive damage to the aircraft.</p>.<p>The injured trainee pilot, identified as Kainaat, daughter of Qadar Khan and a resident of Maharashtra, was rushed to the district hospital by ambulance. Doctors said her condition was stable and she was undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>Police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot along with rescue teams after receiving information about the crash.</p>.<p>The accident site was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.</p>.<p>Officials from the electricity department and other concerned agencies also reached the site to restore the damaged power line and ensure public safety.</p>.<p>Security arrangements in the surrounding area were tightened following the snapping of the high-tension wire.</p>.<p>A team from Aligarh also reached Kasganj to assist in the investigation.</p>.<p>Eyewitnesses said the aircraft descended rapidly before crashing into the field.</p>.<p>While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect a technical malfunction.</p>.<p>The administration has ordered an inquiry and informed the concerned agencies to investigate the incident.</p>.<p>The exact cause of the crash would be known only after a detailed technical investigation, officials said. </p>