Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Truck rams into bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra in Uttar Pradesh, 38 hurt

Among the injured were several women, the local police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us