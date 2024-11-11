Truck rams into bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra in Uttar Pradesh, 38 hurt

<p>Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: An apple-laden truck rammed into a bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra here, injuring 38 passengers, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accident occurred around 1 am when the bus carrying more than 50 pilgrims was coming from Kalyan in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Among the injured were several women, the local police said.</p>.<p>"With police assistance, the injured were transported to the local community health centre. Nine passengers with serious injuries were referred to Sultanpur District Medical College for further treatment," a police official said.</p>.<p>Police Circle Officer (Lambhua) Abdus Salam said the bus had left Maharashtra approximately 15 days ago, with pilgrims bound for religious sites in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>"After visiting temples in Ujjain and other destinations in Madhya Pradesh, the bus entered Uttar Pradesh. Following a stop for dinner, the bus departed from Ayodhya for Kashi," he said.</p>.<p>"Around 1 am, the driver parked the bus near a tea shop along the Sultanpur-Varanasi four-lane road, behind the Muslim cemetery in Lambhua Nagar Panchayat, and stepped out with an assistant to get tea while most passengers were asleep inside," the officer said.</p>.<p>At this time, a truck loaded with apples rammed into the the parked bus, he added.</p>.<p>The police control room dispatched ambulances and officers to the site. All the injured were taken to the community health centre for treatment.</p>.<p>The truck driver fled the scene, but the truck has been seized, and police are conducting further legal action, he added.</p>