Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'True Hindus' respect their religious figures: Pramod Krishnam slams Kharge for remarks on Yogi

Kharge had slammed Adityanath at a poll rally in Nagpur for his 'batenge toh katenge' (if divided, we will be wiped out) slogan, saying these were divisive statements.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 03:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 03:32 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us