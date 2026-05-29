Trump's daughter Tiffany on private visit to India, will visit Taj Mahal on May 31

<p>Agra, Uttar Pradesh: US president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s daughter Tiffany Trump will arrive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agra">Agra</a> on Saturday and is scheduled to visit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taj-mahal">Taj Mahal</a> the next morning, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to sources, she will reach Delhi on Saturday morning, after which she will travel to Agra's Kheria Airport via a chartered aircraft. </p><p>She is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on Sunday morning and spend approximately one and a half hours at the monument.</p>.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Taj Mahal, Amber Fort with wife Jeanette .<p>In the afternoon, she will depart for Jaisalmer from Kheria Airport on a chartered plane.</p>.<p>Although this is a private visit for Tiffany Trump, police and administration have completed all necessary preparations in view of security requirements, officials said</p>