<p>A woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh's</a> Deoria allegedly conceived nearly two years after undergoing a sterilisation procedure, prompting a probe by the health department, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The woman, who is a resident of a village under the Takulwala police station limits, had a tubectomy at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/community-health-centres">community health centre</a> on March 5, 2024, according to a spokesperson of the health department. The official noted that nearly after one-and-a-half years later, the woman got pregnant leaving her and her family distressed. </p>.<p>On Tuesday, she visited the same community health centre seeking signatures on sterilisation certificate, but they allegedly declined, the official added. The woman subsequently filed a written complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), demanding action in the matter.</p>.<p>Additional Chief Medical Officer A K Shahi said pregnancy after sterilisation is reported in one to two per cent cases, as per PTI report.</p>.<p>Shahi said, "If the affected woman informs the department in time, correspondence is initiated for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suitable-compensation">compensation</a>. Whatever compensation is admissible under rules will be provided." </p>.<p>The officials assured that further action will be taken after examining the complaint. </p>