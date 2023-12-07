TV actor Bhupinder Singh held for killing neighbour, injuring 2 in UP

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh: Film and TV serial actor Bhupinder Singh and his three aides have been arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours, leading to the death of one and injuries to two others, police said on Thursday.

Three policemen have been suspended over alleged negligence in the matter, they said.

The incident took place in Kuakheda village of the Badhapur area on Sunday when the actor had an altercation with his neighbour Gurdeep, a farmer, over the felling of a tree on his farm, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Dharam Singh Marchal said.

As the argument escalated, Singh pulled out his licensed revolver and allegedly shot Gurdeep, his sons Govind and Amrik, Marchal said.

Govind (23) died on the spot, while the two others were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, he added.

The police arrested Singh and his three associates on Monday, the ASP said.