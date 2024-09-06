Twelve killed, 16 injured after bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh National Highway in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP): At least 12 people travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 here, officials said.

Sixteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said, "The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway."

The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical. The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras.