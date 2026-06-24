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Two arrested in UP's Bareilly for allegedly making boy chant 'Pakistan zindabad'

Sources said that it appeared to be a ‘conspiracy’ to incite communal passion during the ‘Muharram’.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBareillyMuharram

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