Two arrested in UP's Bareilly for allegedly making boy chant 'Pakistan zindabad'

<p>Lucknow: In a bid to allegedly incite communal tension during the ongoing month of ‘Muharram’ (commemorating the battle of Karbala in 680 CE, where Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson and his followers were martyred), two Hindu boys in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=uttar%20pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Bareilly district allegedly made a Muslim child chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, turned into a reel and made it viral on social media.</p><p>The alleged incident happened at Sai Kheda village in the district on Monday.</p><p>Reports said that the video was recorded at a time when a ‘Tazia’ (an ornate, temporary replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain observed during Muharram) procession was being taken out in the village.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: 13 people trapped in mall lift for 35 minutes, teenager faints.<p>As the video went viral on social media, the police went into action and registered a case and began its investigation. During the investigation, the cops found that it was the handiwork of some Hindu boys of the same village.</p><p>Police sources said that two boys, identified as Yogendra and Bhuvnesh, were arrested and a case was registered against them.</p><p>Sources said that it appeared to be a ‘conspiracy’ to incite communal passion during the ‘Muharram’.</p><p>The police were trying to ascertain if more people were involved in the alleged conspiracy.</p>