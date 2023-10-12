Home
uttar pradesh

Two booked for making objectionable remarks against Adityanath on social media

Based on the complaint we have booked Vivek Yadav and the admin of the WhatsApp group under section 505 (2) of the IPC.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 09:42 IST



Two men have been booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagra Police station, Atul Kumar Mishra said, "We received a complaint that one Vivek Yadav has made objectionable comments about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group a few days ago."

"The complaint was lodged by Balmiki Yadav of the same village. Based on the complaint we have booked Vivek Yadav and the admin of the WhatsApp group under section 505 (2) (Publishing content with intent to cause fear or alarm in public) of the IPC on Wednesday," he said.

The investigation in the case is underway.

(Published 12 October 2023, 09:42 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshWhatsAppYogi AdityanathTrending

