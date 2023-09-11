Home
uttar pradesh

Two brothers die as thatched roof of house collapses in Uttar Pradesh

Kallu (13) and his brother Avnish (17) were sitting in a room with their family members when the thatched roof of their house collapsed.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 10:16 IST



Two teen brothers died here after the thatched roof of their house collapsed following overnight rains, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in Lalkiyapur village in the Tirwa police station area on Sunday, they said.

Kallu (13) and his brother Avnish (17) were sitting in a room with their family members when the thatched roof of their house collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, Naib Tehsildar (revenue official) Ratnesh Kumar said.

Kallu and Avnish were rushed to the Tirwa medical college, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

(Published 11 September 2023, 10:16 IST)
Uttar Pradesh

