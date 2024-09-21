Two brothers get life imprisonment for double murder, decapitation in UP

According to District Government Advocate (Criminal) K P Singh, the crime was committed on September 17, 2011, when Nukke Khan, his brother Koone Khan, and Shamsul Haq were returning home from a court hearing. Five individuals from their village -- Badruddin, Pappu, Abrar, Merajuddin, and Shamsuddin -- attacked the brothers, slitting their throats with a sword, and then decapitating them.