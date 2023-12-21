JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Two brothers run over by school bus in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur, UP: Two brothers on their way to school were killed after they were allegedly run over by a school bus here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when Gurmej Singh, a resident of Haripur village under the Khutar police station area, was going to drop his children Jeet Pal (14) and Harmeet Singh (9) to their school on a scooter this morning, said Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena.

Singh stopped the scooter on the way near Rudrapur village and went for some work, he added.

Meena said that a school bus coming from the same direction hit the two students standing on the road, killing them on the spot.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The driver has absconded with the vehicle after the incident, they said, adding a search is on to nab him.

