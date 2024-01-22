Two children killed in explosion at fire-cracker store in UP

Muzaffarnagar: Two children were killed and one was seriously injured in an explosion at a fire-cracker store in Kelwada village here on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Satyanarain Prajapati said firefighters and police rushed to the spot to douse the fire and started a rescue operation.

The bodies of Himanshu (12) and Paras (14) were recovered while one person who was grievously injured in the incident was rushed to a hospital, he said.