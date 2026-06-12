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Two juveniles held for pelting stones at train with Mohan Bhagwat onboard, search on for third teen

Police examined more than 50 CCTV camera recordings and found footage showing three juveniles, reportedly ragpickers, throwing stones at the passing train while collecting garbage near the tracks.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRSSMohan Bhagwat

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