uttar pradesh

Two killed, 14 injured after truck hits their pickup vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Farukhabad

The incident took place on Saturday night when the pickup vehicle was coming from Mathura and Farukhabad.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 11:07 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 11:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

