Two killed, 28 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda, high-level probe ordered

The train had left Chandigarh at 2340 hours on Wednesday. Visuals showed the passengers walking along the tracks carrying their luggage. The visuals also showed passengers hurrying to come out of the derailed coaches. One of the eyewitnesses said that several passengers were trapped inside the derailed coaches. At least four coaches overturned after being derailed. A passenger said that the trains started shaking seconds before it derailed.

Gonda superintendent of police Vineet Jaiswal said that 10-12 coaches had derailed. ''All the injured have been admitted to the hospital....we have checked the derailed coaches...no one is trapped there,'' he added.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to provide all possible medical help to the injured and launch relief operations immediately. Railways has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh to the seriously injured.

Union minister of state for foreign affairs Kirtivardhan Singh, who visited the spot, said that all possible help was being provided to the passengers. ''We are making arrangements for further transportation of the stranded passengers....a special train is being sent from Ayodhya to take the passengers to their destinations,'' Singh said.

Railway officials said that the passengers bound for nearby places were being taken there by buses. Movement of trains on the section has come to a halt following the incident and efforts were on to clear the tracks, sources said. At least ten long distance trains were diverted in view of the incident.