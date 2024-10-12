Home
Two killed as SUV hits motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh

Bablu (34) and Satyabhan (31) were travelling on their motorcycles. When they reached Daharpur, a Bolero hit their motorcycles from behind, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 20:08 IST

