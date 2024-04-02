JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Two killed as truck catches fire after collision in Uttar Pradesh

At around 11 pm on Monday, a sugarcane-laden truck hit another truck carrying utensils near Jabrila village, Deva SHO Anil Pandey said.
Barabanki: Two people died in a fire that broke out after a collision between two trucks in Deva area, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

At around 11 pm on Monday, a sugarcane-laden truck hit another truck carrying utensils near Jabrila village, Deva SHO Anil Pandey said.

A fire broke out due to the collision and the driver of the truck, laden with utensils, and his helper died on the spot, he said.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased and a detailed probe is underway, police said.

(Published 02 April 2024, 11:46 IST)
