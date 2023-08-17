Home
uttar pradesh

Two minors in Uttar Pradesh die after eating toffee; probe on

Two other girls -- Versha (7) and Arushi (4) -- who lived in the neighbourhood also consumed the toffees and have been admitted to hospital, police said.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 18:10 IST

Two minor sisters died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday allegedly after consuming toffees in a village in this district, police said.

The incident took place in the village under Kada Dhaam police station area, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area, Awdesh Vishwakarma, said, 'Sadhna (7) and her sister Shalini (4) were taken ill after consuming some toffees in the morning. They were rushed to a hospital by the family members, but the two succumbed during treatment.'

Two other girls -- Versha (7) and Arushi (4) -- who lived in the neighbourhood also consumed the toffees and have been admitted to hospital, police said.

'According to the police complaint lodged by the father of the Sadhna and Shalini, the toffees were planted by a neighbour. We have lodged an FIR and initiated investigation,' the CO said.

