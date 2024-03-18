Two PAC constables sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-rape of Uttarakand activist

Special CBI Judge Shakti Singh convicted the two former PAC constables Milap Singh and Virendra Pratap after holding them guilty under several sections of the IPC including 376 (2)G, 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 392 (punishment for robbery), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Public Prosecutor Dhara Singh said.