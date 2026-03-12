Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two senior Hindustan Petroleum officials shot dead inside UP plant, attacker escapes

The alleged attacker, who was accompanied by some others, barged into the plant around noon and fired several shots at the deceased.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 12:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 12:09 IST
Uttar PradeshCrimeLucknowHindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Follow us on :

Follow Us