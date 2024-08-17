Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two sisters run over by car in Uttar Pradesh, foul play suspected

Simran, who is in a dispute with her husband, said she was on her way back with her sister after a court date. She has accused her brother-in-law of threatening her with an accident if she stepped out.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 02:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bulandshahr: Two sisters were run over by a car here on Friday while they were returning from court, police said.

Both have been admitted to a hospital and stated to be out of danger, they added.

Simran, who is in a dispute with her husband, said she was on her way back with her sister after a court date. She has accused her brother-in-law of threatening her with an accident if she stepped out.

She also alleged that her husband was asking her to withdraw the case.

Simran said she went to her in-laws house several times but was allegedly beaten up and forcibly removed from the house.

SP (crime) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said that an accident with two sisters in the Kotwali Nagar area came to light on Friday, and the police have identified the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 August 2024, 02:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT