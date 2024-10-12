Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two tantriks held for cutting off head from grave in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

The accused told the police that they had cut off Saifurrahman's head from his grave on the night of September 22-23 to perform tantric rituals.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 12:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 12:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us