<p>Lucknow: An attack by a swarm of bees during a cricket match in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district claimed the life of an umpire and left over a dozen players injured.</p><p>According to the police sources, there was a match at Sapru grounds in Shuklaganj in the district when a massive swarm of bees attacked the players.</p> .Stingless bees increase production and quality of crops through pollination: Nagaland study.<p>Some players and a handful of onlookers managed to run to safety.</p><p>65-year-old Manik Gupta, a resident of the Kanpur , who was umpiring the match, was stung several times and fell unconscious on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.</p> .<p>About 15 players were also injured in the bee attack and are being treated at various hospitals in Unnao and Kanpur, police sources said.</p><p>Kanpur Cricket Association president S N Singh expressed condolence over the death of Gupta and said that the Association will extend all possible support to the bereaved family.</p><p>Reports said that there were several bee hives around the ground and there have been incidents of bee attacks in the past as well.</p>