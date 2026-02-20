Menu
Unable to bear labour pain, UP woman slits stomach

The woman, identified as Nankai Devi, who was nine month pregnant and was experiencing labour pain, cut her stomach with a kitchen knife to deliver the child.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 11:23 IST
