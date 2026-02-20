<p>Lucknow: Unable to bear labour pain, a woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ten-patients-lose-eyesight-after-botched-cataract-surgery-in-uttar-pradesh-3903372">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Bahraich district, slit her stomach with a kitchen knife in a bid to deliver the child.</p><p>According to the reports, the woman, identified as Nankai Devi, a resident of Nandwal village in the district, who was nine month pregnant and was experiencing labour pain, cut her stomach with a kitchen knife on Thursday to deliver the child.</p>.UP man throws pregnant partner out of moving vehicle, arrested.<p>As she lay on the ground writhing in pain and soaked in blood, the neighbours, upon hearing her cries, rushed her to the community health centre at Fakharpur where she gave birth to a female baby.</p><p>She was shifted to the district hospital and later to a super speciality centre at Lucknow after her condition deteriorated following excessive bleeding, the reports said. Reports said that her condition was stated to be critical.</p>.UP: Baby's head severed during delivery in Bulandshahr; ASHA worker, midwife booked.<p>A doctor, who attended to her at the district hospital in Bahraich, said that the woman had suffered deep cuts and her stomach was ripped open leading to bleeding.</p><p>A video which went viral on social media , purportedly showed the woman saying that she slit her stomach as she was unable to bear the labour pain. Some reports said that she used a blade to cut her stomach while some other reports said that she used a kitchen knife for the same.</p><p>The neighbours said that the woman lived alone after her husband’s death about six months back.</p>