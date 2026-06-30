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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Under 'house arrest' in Ayodhya: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai says party delegation prevented from visiting Ram temple

Rai claimed he has been placed under "house arrest" here and said he would not leave Ayodhya until allowed to offer prayers at the Ram temple.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAyodhya Ram MandirAjay Rai

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