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Under one roof: BJP seeks to woo Dalit voters by installing sheds over Ambedkar statues

Besides, the state government would undertake beautification of statues of Dalit leaders including Sant Ravidas and Maharshi Valmiki.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAmbedkar

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