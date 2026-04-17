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Uninvited but not unwelcome! Langur 'Matru' enters Baghpat DM's meeting with farmers, video goes viral

The langur remained there for a short while before an orderly gently coaxed it out of the room.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrendingLangur

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