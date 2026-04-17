<p>A video of a langur 'walking' into the conference room during a farmers' meeting at Baghpat's Vikas Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, generating hilarious reactions from internet users.</p><p>During a routine discussion with farmers at the Vikas Bhawan, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/langur">langur</a> walked into the conference room and jumped towards the desk of District Magistrate Asmita Lal, who is heading the meeting.</p><p>The langur is reportedly familiar among the locals and affectionately called "Matru".</p>.<p>The unexpected entry of the langur left those present momentarily surprised, before the atmosphere turned relaxed as the animal approached Lal.</p><p>The langur even climbed onto the District Magistrate's table, prompting Lal to briefly stand up from her chair in surprise. She, however, maintained composure and gestured for the animal to sit. The langur remained there for a short while before an orderly gently coaxed it out of the room.</p>.Bhayankar, Makkhi, Thana: Rajasthan govt in a bind over alternative name suggestions for students.<p>Additional District Magistrate Vineet Kumar Upadhyay said 'Matru' is a familiar presence in the collectorate premises and is often seen around the campus. "He is accustomed to human presence and there have been no reports of it harming anyone," Upadhayay added.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Suraj Rai was also present in the meeting, where farmers were placing their grievances before officials, when the langur entered the hall and moved across tables before reaching the District Magistrate.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>