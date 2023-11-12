Unlike AAP’s corruption in Delhi, UP’s excise policy is transparent: UP minister Nitin Agarwal

“In 2017, when the BJP government was formed, the state used to get Rs 14,000 crore as revenue from the excise department. Today, the same revenue has increased to Rs 42,000 crores. In the current financial year, our target is to take the figure to Rs 50,000-crore mark."

"Today, there are 98 distilleries in UP, where industrial and potable alcohol is being made. Today, UP produces the highest amount of ethanol in the country. Apart from this, enforcement activities are also going on, especially wherever there is a pilferage.”

The excise department gives the highest revenue to the state if one removes GST and VAT, Agarwal said.