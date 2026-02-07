Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Unnao rape: Sengar moves Supreme Court seeking bail in death case of survivor's father

The apex court will hear his plea seeking the relief on Monday.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 18:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 18:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKuldeep Sengar

Follow us on :

Follow Us