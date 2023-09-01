Home
Uttar Pradesh

UP: 4 booked for threatening to kill BJP MP's relative in Bareilly

Advocate Jaipal Singh, a relative of Aonla MP Dharmendra Kashyap, was the counsel in several cases lodged against the accused.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 14:09 IST

Police here lodged an FIR against four people for allegedly threatening to kill BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap’s relative, an official said on Friday.

Advocate Jaipal Singh, a relative of Kashyap who is MP from Aonla constituency, was issued a death threat by some people. Following this, a case was registered in the matter on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (city) Rahul Bhati said.

According to Singh’s complaint, one Gabbar along with other accused threatened to blow him up with a bomb, police said.

He alleged that Gabbar, Badkan, Badam Singh and Shera shot at his car a few days ago before issuing the threat, they said.

Singh has also alleged that he was the counsel in several cases lodged against the accused and their relatives.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR at CB Ganj police station and further investigation is underway, they said.

(Published 01 September 2023, 14:09 IST)
