UP: 8 held hostage by Khutar Nagar Panchayat chairperson's representative in Shahjahanpur

"Ravi Singh, the representative of the chairperson (Maina Devi) of Khutar Nagar Panchayat, had called the corporators at his residence on Tuesday night and subsequently built pressure on them to sign some documents," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI.

"When the corporators refused to sign the documents, the representative and his associates got angry, and allegedly fired upon them with a country-made pistol," he added.