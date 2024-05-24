Home
uttar pradesh

Man dies as motorcycle hits road divider on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in UP

The accident occurred near Kudrail police post in the Usrahar police station area on Thursday afternoon.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 06:08 IST
Comments

Etawah (UP): A man died when his motorcycle hit a road divider and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Kudrail police post in the Usrahar police station area on Thursday afternoon.

Vishwajit (26), a resident of Kolkata's Subhash Nagar, was travelling on the motorcycle when he lost balance, causing the two-wheeler to collide with a road divider and overturn. Vishwajit died on the spot, said Bechan Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Usrahar.

The body has been kept in a mortuary and the family members of the deceased have been informed, the SHO said.

Published 24 May 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRoad accident

