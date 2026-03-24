<p>Lucknow: AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president Shoukat Ali was on Tuesday booked for threatening ‘tit for tat’ action against the police for what he alleged was conducting ‘encounters’ of the Muslims in the state.</p><p>Speaking at a meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut town on Monday, Ali said that his party would not allow ‘encounter’ of Muslims in the state if it wins even 11 seats in the next assembly polls, scheduled to be held in 2027.</p><p>‘’Give us only 11 MLAs and we will conduct encounters of those who conduct encounters of Muslims,’’, Ali said triggering a huge controversy.</p><p>A video of the AIMIM leader, purportedly making the remarks, went viral on social media platforms.</p>.Man flogs wife dead for not taking his call in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, held.<p>The AIMIM leader also came down heavily on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress saying that they were unable to ‘protect’ the Muslims even though they seek their votes.</p><p>Ali said that the Muslims should look for other options and appealed to the community to be ‘united’ to ‘protect’ the mosques and ‘madarsas’ (Islamic seminaries).</p><p>UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar slammed Ali for his remarks and termed it ‘inflammatory’.</p><p>Police sources said that a case was lodged in this connection at Lohia Nagar police station in the town. ‘’We have taken note of the viral video and are investigating the matter,’’ said a senior police official in Meerut.</p>