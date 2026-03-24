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UP AIMIM chief Shoukat Ali booked for threatening police over 'encounter' of Muslims

The AIMIM leader also came down heavily on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress saying that they were unable to ‘protect’ the Muslims even though they seek their votes.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAIMIM

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