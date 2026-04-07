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Mamata Banerjee will win despite 'BJP's conspiracy': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh also linked the issue to broader concerns of governance, alleging that inflation and unemployment were rising and would worsen after elections.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 18:57 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 18:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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