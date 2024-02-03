UP Assembly adjourned on 2nd day of Budget session after paying obituary references

Adityanath further said, "The demise of senior members is sad for the House. His void will always remain in the House." While paying tributes to Yadav, the chief minister said, "All of us are saddened by his death. He has done remarkable work for the spread of education in the rural areas. In his demise, the state has lost an able politician. He made constant efforts for the development of his area." He also paid tributes to former members Mobin Ahmad Azmi, Satish Chandra, Jata Shankar Singh, Mohammad Irshad Khan, Jagdish Gandhi and Suresh Sangal.