Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP assembly expresses gratitude for rescue of workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

The motion proposed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the successful operation.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 16:47 IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Friday adopted a motion expressing gratitude to all the people involved in the rescue of 41 workers, eight of them from the state, who were trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.

The motion proposed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the successful operation after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route collapsed on November 12, the day of Diwali.

Speaker Satish Mahana said the House unanimously expressed its gratitude to the members of the entire rescue operation team engaged in Uttarakhand for the safe return of 41 workers and congratulated them all for the success.

He also announced that the proposal was accepted unanimously by the members of the ruling party and the opposition in the House.

Of the workers from Uttar Pradesh who were trapped inside the tunnel, six were from Shravasti – Ankit, Ram Milan, Satyadev, Santosh, Jaiprakash and Ram Sundar – and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri (Manjeet) and Mirzapur (Akhilesh Kumar).

(Published 01 December 2023, 16:47 IST)
