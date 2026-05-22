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Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP Assembly Elections 2027 | Akhilesh Yadav signals a ‘hard bargain’ with Congress on seat sharing

The Samajwadi Party chief made it clear that the formula of seat sharing would not be numbers, but victory.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 11:55 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 11:55 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyBSPUttar Pradesh Assembly ElectionsUttar Pradesh News

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