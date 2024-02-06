UP Assembly Speaker invites all members to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram

He said, "In the presence of the chief minister, party leaders had requested to take them to Ayodhya. Shivpal Singh Yadav ji (senior Samajwadi Party leader) had also said that if the Speaker takes us, we will go. I am inviting you all on the behalf of the chief minister and on my own behalf."

"All members are invited to visit Ayodhya Dham on February 11. At 8 am, all the members will come here to the Assembly premises and all of us will go together. We have made arrangements for buses. I will also take the bus," Mahana said.