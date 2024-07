At least 18 were killed and 19 injured as a double-decker bus collided with a milk tanker on Agra-Lucknow expressway on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Bangarmau area of UP's Unnao district, news agency PTI reported.

The bus was going from Bihar to Delhi and met the tanker at around 5:15 am. All injured have been taken to the CHC Bangarmau.

"Necessary action is being taken by taking the bodies in custody," police officials told ANI.

