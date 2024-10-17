UP BJP seeks deferment of bypolls in view of 'Kartik Purnima' on Nov 15

The petitioner and BJP leader Baba Gorakhnath's lawyer said that the petition would be withdrawn. It was not however clear if a by-poll would be conducted in Milkpur seat along with the nine other seats.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, however, claimed that the BJP knew that it would lose Milkipur and therefore had got the by-poll deferred there. ''BJP had conducted an internal survey in Milkipur...it revealed that BJP would lose there and so the election was deferred there,'' Akhilesh said.

In the LS polls, BJP had won 33 seats while its alliance partners RLD and Apna Dal won two and one seats respectively in UP. In the 2019 LS polls, BJP and its alliance partners had won 64 seats. The SP had won 37 seats while its alliance partner Congress had won six seats in the recent LS polls. The BSP had drawn a blank.