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UP: Body of seafarer killed in US attack reaches home, family seeks compensation

As the body reached the village, the atmosphere turned sombre, with Chaurasia's parents, wife and brother breaking down.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 05:34 IST
India NewsUnited StatesUttar Pradesh

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