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UP: Boy dies after water tank stairs collapse; 2 rescued by army chopper

The stranded children were rescued at around 5.20 am, in an operation lasting about 15 minutes and were later taken to Gorakhpur for treatment.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRescue

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