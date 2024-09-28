UP boy beaten to death by father, stepmother over theft suspicion

Modinagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyan Praksh Rai, said,"Ahad's stepmother used to treat him with cruelty. On Saturday morning, when Naushad discovered that Rs 500 was missing from his pocket, Razia accused Ahad of theft, triggering a violent outburst from the father."

Naushad dragged his son into a room and started hitting him with the wooden stick. The boy eventually lost consciousness, he said.