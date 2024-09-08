Samajwadi Party, Congress train guns over wolf attacks; BJP says UP government to take 'stringent action'

Congress state chief Rai, confirming that it would contest the bypolls with the Samajwadi Party, said, "We will contest the bypolls as part of the INDIA bloc. We have sought five seats held by the BJP and its allies. The final seat-share pact is yet to be finalised." The Samajwadi Party's Rajendra Chaudhary said there was an understanding that "we will contest the bypolls together".