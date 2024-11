UP bypolls: BJP candidate tells voters to give him victory or let him die; rivals call out 'desperate tactics'

'Ya ta abki jitay da, ya ta tikhti par litay da' (either make me victorious or make me lie on death bed), Nishad, BJP candidate from Katehri seat, has been telling the voters in his election meetings using Bhojpuri words. Posters carrying these words also appeared in several parts of the constituency.