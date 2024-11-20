Home
uttar pradesh

UP bypolls: BJP pressuring administration to win 'through manipulation', alleges Akhilesh

Yadav also accused the BJP of preventing many people who want to vote for Opposition parties from casting their ballots to make up for its supporters' disinterest.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 11:28 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 11:28 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSPBypolls

